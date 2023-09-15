Investment opportunity on versatile property in the heart of Absarokee, MT. Look no further. This spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bath 1986 doublewide trailer sits on a 4,167 sq ft lot on Woodard Ave, the main street of this quintessential mountain front town. It is adjacent to the grocery store and other local businesses. Its perfect for commercial use, an office space, a residence or an investment. Whether you are looking to fix it up and resell or create a long term rental income this property offers great potential. The seller is offering this property in its current condition, allowing you to customize it to your liking. Buyer responsible for all repairs and inspections. Double wide is not on a permanent foundation.
3 Bedroom Home in Absarokee - $99,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Welcome to the Broadway Bungalow. Located near the heart of Red Lodge, Montana. This delightful two bedroom, one-bathroom bungalow offers the …
Incredible one of a kind home w/a 12+-car shop/barndominium sitting on 6.6 acres located between Billings & Red Lodge. Home sits on Rock C…
Quality custom built 3 bed/2 bath townhome in Northwest Billings. Kitchen boasts quartz countertops, s/s appliances, under cabinet lighting, t…
Enjoy life in this charming, centrally located home. Recent updates include the kitchen featuring newer cabinets and appliances. The recently …
Quality custom built 3 bed/2 bath townhome in Northwest Billings. Kitchen boasts quartz countertops, s/s appliances, under cabinet lighting, t…