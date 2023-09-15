Investment opportunity on versatile property in the heart of Absarokee, MT. Look no further. This spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bath 1986 doublewide trailer sits on a 4,167 sq ft lot on Woodard Ave, the main street of this quintessential mountain front town. It is adjacent to the grocery store and other local businesses. Its perfect for commercial use, an office space, a residence or an investment. Whether you are looking to fix it up and resell or create a long term rental income this property offers great potential. The seller is offering this property in its current condition, allowing you to customize it to your liking. Buyer responsible for all repairs and inspections. Double wide is not on a permanent foundation.