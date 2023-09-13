SWEET COUNTRY LIVING! Ranch style home has all new siding, roof, gutters & skylights. It boasts 3 bedroom, 3 baths, a delightful kitchen for cooking & entertaining w/ ample space & cabinets, granite countertops, tiled backsplashes, s/s appliances, an island/breakfast bar, dining area & a formal dining room. Step out of the Sunroom onto the covered porch for BBQing or having your morning coffee. Master has new carpeting, a bay window, barn doors, an updated master bath with tiled rainfall shower & dual vanity. A paved driveway around the property with a versatile 7-car insulated shop/garage with upgraded electrical, a sweet man cave with a pellet stove, exercise room with mats, game room & a bonus room. Also, a workshop & a metal garage with 10 ft door. A propane backup generator for the house & garage, Geothermal heat/cooling & 2 wells. About 1 mile to the coveted Huntley Project School
3 Bedroom Home in Ballantine - $550,000
