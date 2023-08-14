Modular home built in 2012 is situated on 21.0 acres at the foot of the Beartooth Mountains with great views. It is on a full, unfinished basement for a total of 4368 sq. feet. 3 bedrooms with gas fireplaces in two bedrooms, plus gas fireplaces in the living room and dining area, all on the main floor. The kitchen is made for cooking... 4 ovens, 3 fridges, 2 dishwashers and gas stove top. It has a 1000 gallon buried propane tank and gas furnace. The well is 6 GPM & 230 feet deep with a cistern so you can have plenty of water on demand. Land borders public land to the west and north. The river is 2 miles away and the National Forest about 6 miles west. Bring your horses and enjoy the 1000's of acres of public land that stretches to the National Forest. 60 miles SW of Billings, 12 miles south of Belfry. House has new roof, newly stained exterior & repaired interior; thus the price change.