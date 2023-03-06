This amazing 2024 SQ/FT 3 bedroom, 2 bath home sets on 5 acres and has plenty of room for pets and chickens. The property offers plenty of privacy. The home features a great rustic feel with laminate floors upstairs, wood fireplace master bedroom and master bath with jetted tub. The downstairs also includes two other bedrooms and a full bath, laundry, and family area. The main level is where the kitchen, dining area. spend time on the covered deck overlooking the back yard. There is plenty of room for putting up a greenhouse, chicken coupe, shop or for any outdoor activities. There is a old railcar for extra storage. Up on top of the hill overlooking the valley, there is room to put a cabin. The two car garage allows for extra shop space and storage. There are two wells on the property. The home has fiber optic available. 1 hour to Billings and little over an hour to Bozeman.