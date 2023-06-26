Experience the best of small town living in this spacious 2400 sq ft rancher located in the heart of downtown Big Timber, MT. Enjoy the convenient main level with 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. You enter the house from the adorable covered front porch, leading into the living room which has a fireplace. The updated kitchen/dining rm has a new tongue and groove accent wall, cabinets, countertops and laminate flooring. There is also a cozy sun porch off the back leading into the heated 2 car garage. The basement has 1 large non-egress bedroom, 1 bathroom, a living room and a laundry area. Newer forced air furnace and newer windows in the home. This property also features a 1 bedroom 1 bathroom rental/guest house in the back, sitting on 4 lots with a chain-link fence, mature trees, underground sprinklers and RV cleanout. Take a stroll through the charming streets of downtown and indulge in the local shops and restaurants. Don't miss out on this opportunity to make this home your own.