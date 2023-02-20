The Crazy Mountain views from this custom-built home are awesome! Newly constructed in 2020, the living space of this home includes a master suite, two other bedrooms, and two full bath’s. The home has an open floor plan with beautiful wood floors throughout with carpet in the bedrooms. This subdivision boasts one of the greatest attributes we could offer for the area. Private river access for the lot owners!! Launch your raft or go down and throw a stick for the dogs. Give us a call to take a look!