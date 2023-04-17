This amazing 1860 SQ/FT 3 bedroom, 4 bath home sets on 5 acres and has plenty of room for pets and chickens. The property is timbered and offers plenty of privacy. This home has been completely redone. New paint, doors, carpet, heating, plumbing fixtures, garage area, and kitchen. The home features hardwood floors upstairs, wood stove, master bedroom and master bath with walk in closet. The upstairs also includes two other bedrooms and a full bath. The main level is where the kitchen, laundry, dining area, and 2 more bathrooms. Spend time on the covered deck overlooking the back timbered yard. There is a chicken coup, greenhouse, small one room garden shed, Dog kennel and run area, along with an extra building for shop or storage, and plenty of room for any outdoor activities. This property is located between Big Timber and Columbus, MT. 1 hour to Billings and or Bozeman.
3 Bedroom Home in Big Timber - $599,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
End-of-the-road mobile home on 11 acres only 25 minutes from Billings! This 18x76 Lakewood Gallatin is a 3 bed, 2 bath (not on a foundation). …
Nestled on over an acre at the base of the Rims, you are sure to enjoy going home to this elegantly finished custom home with resort-like outd…
A 2019 custom built home in the coveted Remington Ranch Subdivision in Red Lodge. Located at the foothills of Beartooth mountains, this beauti…
NEW in 2022! 1 level home on an acre. This gorgeous home was recently completed in February 2022 and is located on a corner lot in the beautif…
This is a remarkable new build home located with majestic views on all sides. Home is being built to accommodate those views. This home will h…