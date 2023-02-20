This amazing 1860 SQ/FT 3 bedroom, 4 bath home sets on 5 acres and has plenty of room for pets and chickens. The property is timbered and offers plenty of privacy. This home has been completely redone. New paint, doors, carpet, heating, plumbing fixtures, garage area, and kitchen. The home features hardwood floors upstairs, wood stove, master bedroom and master bath with walk in closet. The upstairs also includes two other bedrooms and a full bath. The main level is where the kitchen, laundry, dining area, and 2 more bathrooms. Spend time on the covered deck overlooking the back timbered yard. There is a chicken coup, greenhouse, small one room garden shed, Dog kennel and run area, along with an extra building for shop or storage, and plenty of room for any outdoor activities. This property is located between Big Timber and Columbus, MT. 1 hour to Billings and or Bozeman.
3 Bedroom Home in Big Timber - $679,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Home with a View Bordering 640 Acres of State Land! Great Ranch style home with 360 degree views of the Beartooth Mountains, Crazy Mountains, …
This rare property has 5.52 Acres/ 240,451 square feet of land you could build something on with Direct I90 Visibility East and West as well a…
Alpine Basin is a new resort community in Red Lodge! Nestled in just minutes from town, these homes feature fine finishes, open floorplans &am…
Hard to find sizable horse property near town. 134+ acres with a beautifully crafted genuine log cabin in a very private setting about 2 miles…
ROOM FOR YOUR HORSES & DOGS! Never before on the market, this private 1913 Craftsman Home on 10 fenced acres has beautiful woodwork, built…