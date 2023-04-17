Bring your horses! This beautiful, immaculate 2,026 sq. ft. home is located on the Yellowstone River on 6+/- acres. Enjoy the comforts of country living with stunning views of multiple Mountain ranges. The 3 bedroom, 3 baths are all on one level. The kitchen has been remodeled with stainless steel appliances, gas range w/double ovens, microwave, granite countertops, whitewash wood cabinets, farm style sink and laminate wood floors. There is also an office area, large laundry room/mudroom, sun porch, dining area & a living room with a wood stove. The home has new windows, new roof and siding. Enjoy listening to the sounds of the Yellowstone River from your front porch and watching spectacular sunsets and sunrises from the property and Crazy Mountain views. The barn/shop is 1536 sq. ft. with concrete floors and radiant floor heat, electricity and running water. There is an outdoor arena, multiple steel stalls, runs and hay barn. Come get away from it all on this beautiful property!