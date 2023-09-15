Double wide 3 Bedroom 2 Bath manufactured home in Shiloh Village Estates. Large Kitchen with Solid Surface Counters and Island opening to a spacious Family Room. Dining Room has floor to ceiling windows making the Living Room and Dining Room very open and bright. Master Bedroom features walk in closet and bath with sit down shower, handicap bars. Large, Covered Deck with Skylights- Great Sitting Area for Morning Coffee or Evening Meals. Handicap Access Ramp. Heated Double Garage with Covered Access. Seller has never lived in the property. Lot rent is $480.00 per month includes water and garbage. Shed in backyard