Spacious home in Casa Village with a one car garage! This home features an open living area with a dining room and large bedrooms. The covered front porch is the perfect spot to enjoy the outdoor space that overlooks the well-manicured yard. Don't miss your chance to own this home. Casa Village amenities include an outdoor swimming pool, rec center, exercise room, and park with basketball court. Buyer to be approved by Casa Village https://www.casavillage.com/