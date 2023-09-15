Clean, like-new mobile unit in Golden meadows. 3 bed 2 bath Redman built in 2022. Central AC, washer/dryer, upgraded kitchen with a gas range. New owner must be approved through the park. Unit can also be rented with park approval. Lot rent currently $595/month, expected to increase to $666 1/1/24, buyer to verify.
3 Bedroom Home in Billings - $135,000
