House and land. This house has an amazing open layout. Big kitchen, dining, and Livingroom. Huge yard that wraps around. This property is in the county and has well water and septic tank. Three bedrooms and one bath with a jetted tub and two shower heads! Mature trees for shade in the summer. Tucked away but close enough to get anywhere in town quickly. This house will not go FHA. Has a post and pier foundation. Shed with small carport in backyard. No contract for deed. Has been a rental for 9 years!