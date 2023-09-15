House and land. This house has an amazing open layout. Big kitchen, dining, and Livingroom. Huge yard that wraps around. This property is in the county and has well water and septic tank. Three bedrooms and one bath with a jetted tub and two shower heads! Mature trees for shade in the summer. Tucked away but close enough to get anywhere in town quickly. This house will not go FHA. Has a post and pier foundation. Shed with small carport in backyard. No contract for deed. Has been a rental for 9 years!
3 Bedroom Home in Billings - $139,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Welcome to the Broadway Bungalow. Located near the heart of Red Lodge, Montana. This delightful two bedroom, one-bathroom bungalow offers the …
Incredible one of a kind home w/a 12+-car shop/barndominium sitting on 6.6 acres located between Billings & Red Lodge. Home sits on Rock C…
Quality custom built 3 bed/2 bath townhome in Northwest Billings. Kitchen boasts quartz countertops, s/s appliances, under cabinet lighting, t…
Enjoy life in this charming, centrally located home. Recent updates include the kitchen featuring newer cabinets and appliances. The recently …
Quality custom built 3 bed/2 bath townhome in Northwest Billings. Kitchen boasts quartz countertops, s/s appliances, under cabinet lighting, t…