Trailer and land. No HOA. Open layout. Three bedrooms and two bath. Master bedroom has big master bath with soaking tub. Renovated in 2018. On a slab foundation. Will not go FHA. Two sheds and big wrap around yard. Room to build a garage. No contract for deed. Trailer and land taxed separate. Tax ids: A08573 & 1008567 No restrictions. In the county. Purchase with 3004 Murphy MLS#340548 live in one and rent the other! Let's make a deal! Bring ALL offers!
3 Bedroom Home in Billings - $140,000
