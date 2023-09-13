Enjoy life in this charming, centrally located home. Recent updates include the kitchen featuring newer cabinets and appliances. The recently updated bathroom features dual sinks and plenty of counter top space. Two loft style bedrooms upstairs and one bedroom on the main floor make efficient use of space with the functional floor plan. An inviting and open living room with laminate floors and a gas fireplace make this home very comfortable. The back deck overlooks the fenced backyard featuring a shed, garden area and plenty of space. Don’t miss out on this great opportunity for an affordable home.
3 Bedroom Home in Billings - $150,000
