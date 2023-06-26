Quality Manufactured home in Shiloh Village with and oversized 2 car garage 28x28 and an extra pad for a car, 2 Trek decks. recently painted new roof in 2020 new hot water tank in 2021. Master bedroom remodeled in 2021 with jet soaking tub. Buyer must apply for admittance to Shiloh Village the lot rent is $480.00 Please make sure your buyers are aware that the kitchen counter cabinets are 42 inches tall . Most cabinets are 36 inches.