Incredible investment opportunity!! Diamond in the rough fixer upper in a sought after location in the Heart of Billings. Wonderful established neighborhood w/ tree lined streets & renowned Pioneer park only ½ block away. Enjoy disc golf, jogging trails or bring your kids to the playground & wading pool. Walking distance to McKinley & Senior High schools, St. Vincent hospital & Billings clinic. Minutes from Hilands Golf Club, Dehler Park, RMC & MSU-B. This craftsman style home has original charm with an inviting covered porch, hardwood floors, wide staircase, large windows and newer roof. Quaint French doors lead into a bonus room off the living room with endless possibilities as a library/office, music room, family room or 4th bedroom. Plenty of basement storage, single detached garage, shed and private backyard with apple trees & alley access. Come work your magic and make it your own.
3 Bedroom Home in Billings - $249,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Incredible one of a kind home w/a 12+-car shop/barndominium sitting on 6.6 acres located between Billings & Red Lodge. Home sits on Rock C…
Quality custom built 3 bed/2 bath townhome in Northwest Billings. Kitchen boasts quartz countertops, s/s appliances, under cabinet lighting, t…
Quality custom built 3 bed/2 bath townhome in Northwest Billings. Kitchen boasts quartz countertops, s/s appliances, under cabinet lighting, t…
Amazing Country Home. Featuring 5 Bedrms, 3 Baths, Family Room, 4 car Attached Garage. This home has been completely remodeled and is ready fo…
Welcome to country living in this one level home on 1.79 acres! Located in Pine Rock Subdivision...this home has elbow room to add a shop. Spa…