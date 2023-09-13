Incredible investment opportunity!! Diamond in the rough fixer upper in a sought after location in the Heart of Billings. Wonderful established neighborhood w/ tree lined streets & renowned Pioneer park only ½ block away. Enjoy disc golf, jogging trails or bring your kids to the playground & wading pool. Walking distance to McKinley & Senior High schools, St. Vincent hospital & Billings clinic. Minutes from Hilands Golf Club, Dehler Park, RMC & MSU-B. This craftsman style home has original charm with an inviting covered porch, hardwood floors, wide staircase, large windows and newer roof. Quaint French doors lead into a bonus room off the living room with endless possibilities as a library/office, music room, family room or 4th bedroom. Plenty of basement storage, single detached garage, shed and private backyard with apple trees & alley access. Come work your magic and make it your own.