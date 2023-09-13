Check out this charming, MOVE IN READY home! This home is perfect for first-time buyers, investors, downsizing, you name it! All of the upgrades & updates have been done for you. The open & inviting kitchen has newer cabinets, countertops, & upgraded stainless steel appliances. The bathroom is equipped with a newer tub/shower combo, vanity, & flooring. This 3 bed/1 bath home has all newness all throughout! The 3rd bedroom could also be considered another living space, if buyers prefer. Outside has an oversized 14’x19’ shed for all your storage needs & alley access. The backyard has a large fence with a huge patio area is an amazing space to entertain with privacy from your neighbors. The home has new windows, gutters, exterior paint & roof. The adorable home couldn't be more perfect all in a central location. Call today to schedule a showing!