Already income producing property, no need to find renters. This charming home ready and waiting for your personal touch or the perfect investment opportunity with immediate income. Step inside the cozy living space, which leads to the inviting kitchen, where memories of baking and entertaining are only the beginning. The three comfy bedrooms will have you counting your blessings while the two baths make for smooth mornings. Outside, the spacious lot is ideal for relaxing and watching the weather unfold.
3 Bedroom Home in Billings - $275,000
