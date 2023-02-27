Adorable Midtown/Westend 3 bed, 1 bathroom proposed build, detached townhome is close to parks, hospitals, downtown and shopping! This home will boast vaulted ceilings in the kitchen area, GE Stainless steel appliances, 120 sq ft covered patio, white Pella windows and 4x8 Hardie Cedarmill siding with Batten Boards. No HOA. Completion is TBD April 15th, 2023 - Photos are renditions and subject to change prior to completion. $5,000 seller paids to to be used for buyer prepaids, closing costs and/or discount point.
3 Bedroom Home in Billings - $299,900
