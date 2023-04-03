Adorable, newly constructed, turn-key, low maintenance Midtown/Westend location. A "detached" townhome with NO HOA's is close to parks, hospitals, downtown and shopping! This home has 9 ft ceiling throughout plus vaulted ceilings in the kitchen, dining and living room area. Kitchen has lots of cabinets and a Moen sink and arched faucet/sprayer, 3 bed, 1 oversized bathroom with double sinks, stacked washer and dryer and a tankless hot water heater! Waterproof vinyl planking throughout and appliances are all new GE Stainless Steel "Profile" Series with a smart range, 36 inch doorways, with lots of extras. 120 sq ft covered front porch with Trex Composite decking and powder coated railings, white Pella Windows and 4x10 Hardie Cedarmill Antique Pewter siding with board and batten. $5,000 seller paids to to be used for buyer prepaids, closing costs and/or discount point! Must See!
3 Bedroom Home in Billings - $299,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
This beautifully renovated home is conveniently located in the heart of the Billings. You'll love the easy flow from living room to dining roo…
Looking for a well maintained home with lots of space to spread out? This is the home for you! This home features 4 bedrooms and 3 baths and i…
Take a look inside this 1913 Craftsman Home on 10 fenced acres with so much beautiful handcrafted woodwork, built in maple buffet, dining room…
Bring your dream business! Commercial possibilities for RV park, greenhouse and more with county approval. Over 15 acres, ditch rights, and ir…
Country living in city setting with this 2007 Brown Builders home on 0.5-acre lot in desirable Granite Park Sub. Original owners have never ha…