Adorable, newly constructed, turn-key, low maintenance Midtown/Westend location. A "detached" townhome with NO HOA's is close to parks, hospitals, downtown and shopping! This home has 9 ft ceiling throughout plus vaulted ceilings in the kitchen, dining and living room area. Kitchen has lots of cabinets and a Moen sink and arched faucet/sprayer, 3 bed, 1 oversized bathroom with double sinks, stacked washer and dryer and a tankless hot water heater! Waterproof vinyl planking throughout and appliances are all new GE Stainless Steel "Profile" Series with a smart range, 36 inch doorways, with lots of extras. 120 sq ft covered front porch with Trex Composite decking and powder coated railings, white Pella Windows and 4x10 Hardie Cedarmill Antique Pewter siding with board and batten. $5,000 seller paids to to be used for buyer prepaids, closing costs and/or discount point! Must See!