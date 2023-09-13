Charming Bungalow on a spacious 0.16-acre lot. With 1840 sqft of living space, this home offers 3 beds, 1 full bath, and a warm fireplace in the living room for those cozy evenings. The property boasts a detached garage with an adjacent shed, for storage or hobbies. Enjoy the privacy of a fenced backyard, ideal for outdoor gatherings and play. Inside, the kitchen has been updated with fresh paint and new flooring, adding a modern touch to this classic home. This cozy and inviting space features delightful built-ins, adding character and functionality to the living areas. Don't miss the opportunity to make this charming bungalow your own!
3 Bedroom Home in Billings - $300,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Incredible one of a kind home w/a 12+-car shop/barndominium sitting on 6.6 acres located between Billings & Red Lodge. Home sits on Rock C…
Quality custom built 3 bed/2 bath townhome in Northwest Billings. Kitchen boasts quartz countertops, s/s appliances, under cabinet lighting, t…
Quality custom built 3 bed/2 bath townhome in Northwest Billings. Kitchen boasts quartz countertops, s/s appliances, under cabinet lighting, t…
Amazing Country Home. Featuring 5 Bedrms, 3 Baths, Family Room, 4 car Attached Garage. This home has been completely remodeled and is ready fo…
Welcome to country living in this one level home on 1.79 acres! Located in Pine Rock Subdivision...this home has elbow room to add a shop. Spa…