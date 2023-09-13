Charming Bungalow on a spacious 0.16-acre lot. With 1840 sqft of living space, this home offers 3 beds, 1 full bath, and a warm fireplace in the living room for those cozy evenings. The property boasts a detached garage with an adjacent shed, for storage or hobbies. Enjoy the privacy of a fenced backyard, ideal for outdoor gatherings and play. Inside, the kitchen has been updated with fresh paint and new flooring, adding a modern touch to this classic home. This cozy and inviting space features delightful built-ins, adding character and functionality to the living areas. Don't miss the opportunity to make this charming bungalow your own!