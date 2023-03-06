This 3 bedroom 2 bath condo is in a secured building with 2 elevators and offering 1 level living. Located near the downtown medical corridor with shopping nearby. Enclosed lanai with park views. Master bathroom is wheelchair accessible. Includes full washer and dryer with lots of storage space. Hardwood floors in master bathroom and dining area. Seller will pay to replace carpet. Other amenities include a swimming pool, hot tub, exercise room and a community room. Building has 2 rental suites for guests and company. One indoor covered parking space with an extra storage area included. Only one dog, under 25lbs allowed.
3 Bedroom Home in Billings - $350,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Adorable Midtown/Westend 3 bed, 1 bathroom proposed build, detached townhome is close to parks, hospitals, downtown and shopping! This home wi…
Adorable starter home or fixer upper. This 3 bedroom, 1 bath needs updating, but there is lots of potential. Located on a spacious corner lot …
This rare property has 5.52 Acres/ 240,451 square feet of land you could build something on with Direct I90 Visibility East and West as well a…
Hard to find sizable horse property near town. 134+ acres with a beautifully crafted genuine log cabin in a very private setting about 2 miles…
Home with a View Bordering 640 Acres of State Land! Great Ranch style home with 360 degree views of the Beartooth Mountains, Crazy Mountains, …