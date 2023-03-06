This 3 bedroom 2 bath condo is in a secured building with 2 elevators and offering 1 level living. Located near the downtown medical corridor with shopping nearby. Enclosed lanai with park views. Master bathroom is wheelchair accessible. Includes full washer and dryer with lots of storage space. Hardwood floors in master bathroom and dining area. Seller will pay to replace carpet. Other amenities include a swimming pool, hot tub, exercise room and a community room. Building has 2 rental suites for guests and company. One indoor covered parking space with an extra storage area included. Only one dog, under 25lbs allowed.