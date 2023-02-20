Looking for a one level new construction home? Compare the pricing and finishes! This spacious, light filled home features quality and attractive finishes throughout as well as many architectural touches that separate it from similar sized new homes. Located in the popular Emma Jean Heights subdivision, home features include open floor plan that flows well with a split bedroom layout, a well designed kitchen boasting full LG stainless steel appliance suite, pantry, granite counters, maple cabinetry & subway tile backsplash. Spacious master suite has been insulated to minimize interior sound, & features walk in closet, walk in shower & quartz dual vanity. Both 2nd and 3rd bedrooms are generous in size with great light. Guest bath finishes replicate master bath. Back exterior of home offers a patio for relaxing or entertaining and yard backs to community walking path.