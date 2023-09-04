Quality custom built 3 bed/2 bath townhome in Northwest Billings. Kitchen boasts quartz countertops, s/s appliances, under cabinet lighting, tile backsplash, pantry and breakfast bar. LVP flooring in entry/kitchen/dining/living and hallway. Carpeted Master bedroom has a walk-in closet and private bath. 2 X 6 walls with Rockwool demising insulation between units for sound barrier. Each unit has a private covered front and back patio area. Anderson Windows. Hardi Siding. Double attached insulated/sheet-rocked & heated garage. HOA Fee of $175/month includes Lawn, Snow, Water and Exterior Insurance. 1293 Sq. Ft
3 Bedroom Home in Billings - $398,000
