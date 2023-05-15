The Moondance Floorplan from McCall Homes. This highly energy efficient property features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, a 2 car attached garage, all on 1 level. Design elements of quartz countertops in the kitchen, lvp flooring in the bathrooms, living room, and kitchen. Stainless Steel appliances are included; which includes a gas range, side by side fridge, microwave, and dishwasher. Please inquire for spec report to see selected options. Home is under construction. ASK US ABOUT OUR INCENTIVE PROGRAM TAILORED TO YOU!!