Get that BRAND NEW home with a warranty on the 14th hole of the Lake Hills Golf Course!! Bob Pentecost Construction's Dearborn Floor Plan in the beautiful Lake Hills Subdivision. Side split 3 bedroom 2 bath with 3 car attached garage and vaulted ceilings. Covered front porch along with a covered back patio. Master Suite with dual sinks & walk-in closet. Framed, insulated but unfinished lower level with potential family room, 1 bedroom & bath. Underground Sprinklers & Landscaping included!! All info deemed reliable but buyer/buyers agent to verify.
3 Bedroom Home in Billings - $509,900
