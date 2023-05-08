Move in Ready! McCall Homes' Lamar floorplan on a fantastic corner lot. Features a 3 car 24x34’ detached garage. 2040 finished square feet with a 1020 square feet unfinished basement. Property has 3 beds/2.5 baths finished with the potential of another 2 beds/1 baths in the basement. Primary Bath has a tiled shower, quartz counters throughout, fireplace with built in book shelves surrounding it, gas range, brick backsplash in the kitchen.
3 Bedroom Home in Billings - $514,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Welcome home to one level living in desirable Silver Creek, built by Helgeson Homes. This beautiful home features 10-foot ceilings, large wind…
Out of town living at it's finest. Over half an acre and only 15 minutes to get to Billings. This one has all the right stuff. Large oversized…
This gorgeous log home not only provides tranquil views, but a relaxing and cozy feeling. The updated kitchen features a large butcher block i…
OVER 50 ACRES of pristine Montana real estate located on the banks of the Big Horn River! The river is a “World Class” blue ribbon trout fishe…
Billings Horse Property with Water Rights only 5+/- miles from city limits! Charming 1913 Craftsman Home on 10 fenced acres with beautiful han…