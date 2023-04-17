Move in Ready! McCall Homes' Lamar floorplan on a fantastic corner lot. Features a 3 car 24x34’ detached garage. 2040 finished square feet with a 1020 square feet unfinished basement. Property has 3 beds/2.5 baths finished with the potential of another 2 beds/1 baths in the basement. Primary Bath has a tiled shower, quartz counters throughout, fireplace with built in book shelves surrounding it, gas range, brick backsplash in the kitchen.