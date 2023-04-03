Get that BRAND NEW home with a warranty on the 14th hole of the Lake Hills Golf Course!! Bob Pentecost Construction's Dearborn Floor Plan in the beautiful Lake Hills Subdivision. Side split 3 bedroom 2 bath with 3 car attached garage and vaulted ceilings. Covered front porch along with a covered back patio. Master Suite with dual sinks & walk-in closet. Framed, insulated but unfinished lower level with potential family room, 1 bedroom & bath. Underground Sprinklers & Landscaping included!! All info deemed reliable but buyer/buyers agent to verify.
3 Bedroom Home in Billings - $529,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
This beautifully renovated home is conveniently located in the heart of the Billings. You'll love the easy flow from living room to dining roo…
Looking for a well maintained home with lots of space to spread out? This is the home for you! This home features 4 bedrooms and 3 baths and i…
Take a look inside this 1913 Craftsman Home on 10 fenced acres with so much beautiful handcrafted woodwork, built in maple buffet, dining room…
Bring your dream business! Commercial possibilities for RV park, greenhouse and more with county approval. Over 15 acres, ditch rights, and ir…
Country living in city setting with this 2007 Brown Builders home on 0.5-acre lot in desirable Granite Park Sub. Original owners have never ha…