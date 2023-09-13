Welcome to your adorable farmhouse on just under 5 acres of picturesque land w/ NO RESTRICTIONS & WELL WATER! This 3 bdr, 1 bath home offers you a unique opportunity to enjoy the space w/ no neighbors while being only a short drive away from the city. The home features a large kitchen with plenty of cabinet space. The separate dining area is great for entertaining. A rock accent wall around the cozy fireplace adds character & charm. The master bedroom offers plenty of room w/a bonus area attached. But what really sets this property apart is its gorgeous land complete w/ large barns & multiple outbuildings–perfect for bringing animals, gardening tools or tractors! Enjoy peaceful country days w/ so much privacy as you are bordered by state owned & industrial land. Come check out this incredibly hard to find, sought out property on the west end of Billings! MUST HAVE APPOINTMENT TO VIEW!