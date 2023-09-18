Welcome to country living in this one level home on 1.79 acres! Located in Pine Rock Subdivision...this home has elbow room to add a shop. Spacious open floor plan has many upgrades including a no step entry, 9' ceilings, natural gas fireplace, white cabinetry, quartz countertops, GE Cafe stainless appliances, modern black fixtures, tile shower, soaker tub in master bedroom and stamped exterior concrete on the patio. 2208 SF / 3 bedrooms / 1 office / 2.5 baths /3 car garage. Enjoy the beautiful views from your covered patio or walking trails! High speed fiber optic internet. HOA is $220/year for common area maintenance. Info per builder specs. This quality home is being built by Hackmann Construction. Taxes are for lot only. Exterior image is a conceptual rendering. Estimated completion is November 2023. Call Brenda for additional information on interior finishes or questions 406.698.3419