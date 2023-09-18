Welcome to country living in this one level home on 1.79 acres! Located in Pine Rock Subdivision...this home has elbow room to add a shop. Spacious open floor plan has many upgrades including a no step entry, 9' ceilings, natural gas fireplace, white cabinetry, quartz countertops, GE Cafe stainless appliances, modern black fixtures, tile shower, soaker tub in master bedroom and stamped exterior concrete on the patio. 2208 SF / 3 bedrooms / 1 office / 2.5 baths /3 car garage. Enjoy the beautiful views from your covered patio or walking trails! High speed fiber optic internet. HOA is $220/year for common area maintenance. Info per builder specs. This quality home is being built by Hackmann Construction. Taxes are for lot only. Exterior image is a conceptual rendering. Estimated completion is November 2023. Call Brenda for additional information on interior finishes or questions 406.698.3419
3 Bedroom Home in Billings - $585,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Welcome to the Broadway Bungalow. Located near the heart of Red Lodge, Montana. This delightful two bedroom, one-bathroom bungalow offers the …
Double wide 3 Bedroom 2 Bath manufactured home in Shiloh Village Estates. Large Kitchen with Solid Surface Counters and Island opening to a sp…
Incredible one of a kind home w/a 12+-car shop/barndominium sitting on 6.6 acres located between Billings & Red Lodge. Home sits on Rock C…
Enjoy life in this charming, centrally located home. Recent updates include the kitchen featuring newer cabinets and appliances. The recently …
This is a great location in Absarokee within walking distance to the county park, Rosebud River, shops, and main street. The mobile home has n…