A new, one level home in Silver Creek Estates. The kitchen opens to the living room and dining space which walks out to a partially covered patio. Kitchen with double ovens, quartz countertops, island, and large walk-in pantry. Primary bedroom with trayed ceiling, double vanity, tile decorative tile shower, and large walk-in closet. Finished 3-car garage with bonus space for work benches and/or added storage. Complete with landscaping.