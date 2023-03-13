New Construction by Michael Christensen Homes in desirable Silver Creek Estates. This single level Modern Farm House has 3 Bedrooms, 2,5 baths, 3 car oversized garage one being an RV garage. Quartz countertops in kitchen and all bathrooms. Tile, laminate and carpet flooring. Open concept with gas fireplace in living room, 9 ‘ceilings. Inviting private covered patio with built in gas fireplace. UGSS and landscaping in front. For additional information visit www.michaelchristensenhomes.com. Call Maya to visit the Model Home on 4811 Gold Creek Trl. Virtual link is a video of the model on 4811 Gold Creek.