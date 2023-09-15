Back on market - no fault of home. Neat & tidy manufactured home with nice updates located in Golden Meadows Mobile Home Park. Be sure to check out this 3 bedroom, 2 bath unit that includes so many great features. Newer flooring, updated appliances, newer water heater, newer bathroom vanity are just a few of the hi-lights. There is private, covered front deck that is great for relaxing. The over-sized shed has electricity and two spaces for storage. This home is in a great location with mature pine trees. All buyers must be approved by Golden Meadows. Lot Rent is expected to be $744 (Buyer to verify). Washer & dryer, TV mount in bedroom stay. Mudroom off of laundry room is not counted in total square footage. Seller willing to sell newer sofa and TV stand for an additional amount. Extra paint and building materials in shed will be left. Seller has never used fireplace, buyer to check.
3 Bedroom Home in Billings - $67,000
