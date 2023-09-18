Welcome to the new Gresham Subdivision located on the Westend off 64th & Hesper just East of Elder Grove Middle School. This will be a remarkable 3 Bed, 2 Bath, 2200 sq ft, zero entry one-level home sitting on a 3/4 acre lot. Industrial Modern design will display custom interior brick work, 9’ ceilings, gas fireplace & polished concrete floors in the main living area of the house. The spacious kitchen will have an island, quartz countertops & walk-in pantry. The fabulous Master suite will have a private bath w/double sink vanity, tiled zero-entry shower w/multiple shower heads & a walk-in closet. Mud room w/coat hooks & bench leads to the fully finished & heated attached triple garage. In-ground radiant heat throughout plus gas furnace & central air. Owned water softener. Private well & septic. Courtyard style patio. HOA proposed $75-$100/for road maintenance, park mowing & sprinklers.
3 Bedroom Home in Billings - $688,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Welcome to the Broadway Bungalow. Located near the heart of Red Lodge, Montana. This delightful two bedroom, one-bathroom bungalow offers the …
Double wide 3 Bedroom 2 Bath manufactured home in Shiloh Village Estates. Large Kitchen with Solid Surface Counters and Island opening to a sp…
Incredible one of a kind home w/a 12+-car shop/barndominium sitting on 6.6 acres located between Billings & Red Lodge. Home sits on Rock C…
Enjoy life in this charming, centrally located home. Recent updates include the kitchen featuring newer cabinets and appliances. The recently …
This is a great location in Absarokee within walking distance to the county park, Rosebud River, shops, and main street. The mobile home has n…