New Construction by Michael Christensen Homes in desirable Silver Creek Estates. This single level Modern Farm House has 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, 3 car oversized garage with one being an RV garage. Quartz countertops in kitchen, laundry room, and all bathrooms. Tile, laminate, and carpet flooring. Open concept with gas fireplace in living room, 9' ceilings. Inviting private covered patio with built in gas fireplace.