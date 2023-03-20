Brand new home, ready to move in! Country living minutes from the city. Relaxing views and beautiful sunsets from your private covered porch. Home sits on 2.3 acres with plenty of room for a shop. Additional details, insulated structure sheathing, T-Studs, 8' doors throughout, stained tongue and groove in porch soffits, tin ceiling in the great room, an expansive 8' oversized sliding door that opens to your back porch for morning coffee or entertaining. Master bath offers a soaker tub to unwind from a hard day. The additional bonus room for office, excercise room or a place to get a way. The kitchen boasts a Professional Dual Fuel 6 Burner Range with gas cooktop and convection oven. Perfect for that professional cook in you. Otis Creek Construction is the quality builder on this one of a kind home. Home is equipped with (2) 2200 gallon cisterns. Call today for a private showing!
3 Bedroom Home in Billings - $699,000
