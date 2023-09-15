New flooring throughout! New Paint in most rooms. New paint on deck! This 3 bed 2 full bath mobile is spacious and has ample storage! 12 months of paid lot rent with a full price offer! Short, off street walking distance to park with playground equipment. Central air unit and water heater new within last 3 years. Great West End location within minutes to shopping and restaurants. Tree and lilac bushes! 12x12 shed! Irrigation water for lawn included in lot rent. Buyer must be approved by Golden Meadows Mobile Park to rent. All windows are newer and not a typical mobile home window. All screens have been replaced with high strength anti-cat scratch screens. Additional insulation has been added which lowered the heat/cooling costs!! Washer and Dryer convey with sale. Call agent for details!