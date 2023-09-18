Custom built home on 11.94 acres with stunning high-end finishes throughout. Living room has soaring ceilings & walls of windows. Extensive use of stone throughout. Beautiful custom cabinetry and built-ins. Nestled among the pine trees. The setting is private and offers multiple outdoor entertaining spaces. Spacious master suite with sitting area, fireplace, private balcony and private bath with jetted tub and tiled shower. This home is unique & amazing.