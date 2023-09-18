Custom built home on 11.94 acres with stunning high-end finishes throughout. Living room has soaring ceilings & walls of windows. Extensive use of stone throughout. Beautiful custom cabinetry and built-ins. Nestled among the pine trees. The setting is private and offers multiple outdoor entertaining spaces. Spacious master suite with sitting area, fireplace, private balcony and private bath with jetted tub and tiled shower. This home is unique & amazing.
3 Bedroom Home in Billings - $849,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Welcome to the Broadway Bungalow. Located near the heart of Red Lodge, Montana. This delightful two bedroom, one-bathroom bungalow offers the …
Double wide 3 Bedroom 2 Bath manufactured home in Shiloh Village Estates. Large Kitchen with Solid Surface Counters and Island opening to a sp…
Incredible one of a kind home w/a 12+-car shop/barndominium sitting on 6.6 acres located between Billings & Red Lodge. Home sits on Rock C…
Enjoy life in this charming, centrally located home. Recent updates include the kitchen featuring newer cabinets and appliances. The recently …
This is a great location in Absarokee within walking distance to the county park, Rosebud River, shops, and main street. The mobile home has n…