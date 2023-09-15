Appreciate this newer manufactured home with a great open layout. Kitchen is an entertainers dream with tons of counter space including an island. This home is in good shape with a little elbow room. Whether it's a starter home for someone starting out or you're looking to wind down some in life this home is affordable housing for you. Located in sought after Shilo Village Estates. Lot rent $480 a month. To stay in court buyer must be approved through Shilo Village Court. Financing available through 21st for buyers that qualify with typically about 10% down. Buyers and buyers agent to verify.