Wonderfully maintained double wide mobile home. This home has a nice open concept, new countertops, new carpet 2021, air conditioning and underground sprinklers. The mobile home court has a catch and release pond, recreation room and park area with toys. 3 bed 2 bath, with soaker tub and shower in master. Large windows for natural light and skylights to add to the warmth of the home. Large fenced yard, with back deck and front porch.
3 Bedroom Home in Billings - $99,000
