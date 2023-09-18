Have you been looking for that little piece of Montana to call home? Farm? Raise Livestock? Raise a Family? Or, Build your Dream Home? The opportunities are endless with this beautiful property located in Bridger, Montana. This 44.33 acre irrigated parcel has a newly remodeled manufactured home on a permanent foundation, a large 50x60 shop with power, Ditch rights to two large irrigated fields that have been used to produce hay, and a large grazing pasture. There is a ditch that runs through the middle of the property that also comes with ditch rights. There is an 2nd house, presently uninhabitable remodleling was stated. Below you will find a large grazing pasture and a huge 45x40 iconic barn. Also located on the property are multiple lean-to structures and out buildings.
3 Bedroom Home in Bridger - $829,900
