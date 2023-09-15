Welcome to your charming oasis in Colstrip! This attractive manufactured home, nestled within a peaceful subdivision, offers a perfect blend of modern updates and cozy comforts. With 3 beds and 2 baths, this 1848 Sq ft residence provides ample space for you and your loved ones. Enjoy the warmth of a wood fireplace in the living room on chilly evenings. This features a detached 2-car garage and a convenient shed in the backyard, offering plenty of storage options. You'll find two additional storage units, one in the entryway, making organization a breeze. Embrace the beauty of the fenced-in yard and take advantage of the many walking paths nearby, perfect for leisurely strolls. Access to all Colstrip amenities (golf, recreation center, etc.) Don't miss the opportunity to own this lovely and welcoming abode!
3 Bedroom Home in Colstrip - $99,500
