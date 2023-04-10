Yellowstone River Access in minutes. Rustic modern meets contemporary. 3 story, 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home inspiring the senses with walls of windows to let pine views in. Welcome to front entry w/coat room for all your gear. Across is an intimate dining room, down the hall is the kitchen w/recessed lights, 2 sinks, breakfast island, massive pantry & SS appliances. Kitchen opens up to a great room w/soaring wood ceilings and rock fireplace creating a focal point of warmth and togetherness for gatherings. Staircase leads to conversation landing w/chandelier to a media room w surround sound. Cozy, primary bedroom suite w 2 sided gas fp, built ins, walk-in closet, bath w jet tub and tile shower, 2nd bedroom w/loft for sleepovers, hall bath/pedestal sink. Spiral stairs to additional bedroom/office. Heated 30x34 garage w/12x34 enclosed, heated storage. Radiant hot water heat. Miles of trails. https://youtu.be/eOrh4gQJGYQ