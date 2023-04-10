Yellowstone River Access in minutes. Rustic modern meets contemporary. 3 story, 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home inspiring the senses with walls of windows to let pine views in. Welcome to front entry w/coat room for all your gear. Across is an intimate dining room, down the hall is the kitchen w/recessed lights, 2 sinks, breakfast island, massive pantry & SS appliances. Kitchen opens up to a great room w/soaring wood ceilings and rock fireplace creating a focal point of warmth and togetherness for gatherings. Staircase leads to conversation landing w/chandelier to a media room w surround sound. Cozy, primary bedroom suite w 2 sided gas fp, built ins, walk-in closet, bath w jet tub and tile shower, 2nd bedroom w/loft for sleepovers, hall bath/pedestal sink. Spiral stairs to additional bedroom/office. Heated 30x34 garage w/12x34 enclosed, heated storage. Radiant hot water heat. Miles of trails. https://youtu.be/eOrh4gQJGYQ
3 Bedroom Home in Columbus - $759,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Adorable, newly constructed, turn-key, low maintenance Midtown/Westend location. A "detached" townhome with NO HOA's is close to parks, hospit…
Carefree living in this Sky Vista patio home built by Helgeson Homes. This is the last one on Sky Vista! Located in the convenient Silver Cree…
Drive on Cole Creek Road and take a look at this gem. It is 61.780 acres of land that starts at the Road and follows several draws to a Creek.…
New Construction by Michael Christensen Homes in desirable Silver Creek Estates. This single level Modern Farm House has 3 Bedrooms, 2,5 baths…
Charming 1912 Farmhouse on +-1.65 acres a short 20 minute interstate drive to Billings and only 3 minutes from Huntley Project Schools! No kno…