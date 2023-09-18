Eagle Trail Retreat in Scenic Nye, MT - designed by A&E Architects - High end 4100 sf House on 20 acres. Property is 2 ten acre parcels. South facing meadows w/ Rocky Mountain views. Custom exposed log Post & Beam construction, 3 level, 3 Bed+Den, 2 bath. Local and reclaimed materials - Big Sky log timbers-Chicago Spiegel Warehouse pine floors-Montana Travertine tile-Bozeman milled Beadboard-Red Lodge Back Alley Metals-Iron Chandeliers by Rusty-Antique Bar Island Mexico. MAIN-Foyer, Living Rm, Dining Rm, Kitchen, Master Bed Rm, 2nd Bed Rm, Full Bath, Lg Screened Deck. LOFT-3rd Bed Rm w/8 bunks, Open Sitting Rm. LOWER-Foyer walkout to stone patio, Family Rm, Den w/Bed, 2nd Bath Rm, Laundry Rm, large Storage Rm. Detached garage w/Bonus Rm. New windows in Living Rm in 2022. Thermador Range, Cedar Siding, infloor radiant heat, Starlink. STILLWATER RIVER & NATIONAL FOREST access.