This RANCH offers the BEST of MONTANA with a TROUT STREAM, ROCKY MOUNTAIN VIEWS, CUSTOM LOG HOME, GUEST QUARTERS, WOOD BARN, and WATER RIGHTS. Enjoy WESTERN ELEGANCE at MEADOW CREEK RANCH located in SOUTH CENTRAL MONTANA at the base of the BEARTOOTH MOUNTAINS. 106 UNRESTRICTED ACRES in 2 tracts. CUSTOM FULL LOG Construction 3,500 sf MAIN HOUSE and 2,240 sf GARAGE w/GUEST QUARTERS. MEADOW CREEK Trout Stream runs thru the ranch w/80 AC of IRRIGATION RIGHTS. FENCED, CROSS FENCED, ROLLING HILLS, HAY GROUND, PASTURE. 3-BED, 3.5-BATH Main House, OPEN Living, Dining, Kitchen. Main Level PRIMARY SUITE. Upper LIBRARY, BED, BATH. Lower BAR, FAMILY ROOM, BED, BATH. SCREEN PORCH to enjoy sunsets. DECKs, PATIOs, LANDSCAPING. Oversized TWO CAR GARAGE w/GUEST QUARTERS Kitchen, Bedroom, Bath, Bonus Rm. The 50 x 30 Post and Beam BANK BARN has 3 levels. Hiking & Horseback riding, rafting, hunting nearby.
3 Bedroom Home in Fishtail - $2,400,000
