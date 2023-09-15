Cute little 3 br 2 ba home in Hardin. Updated flooring and paint, New updated bathrooms and so much room for more of your own special touches. Egress Window in basement. Fenced back yard and single car garage currently used as storage. Screened in front porch. Could be good investment property or the perfect starter home! Tenant needs 24 hour notice to show. Call agent for showing 406-839-5424
3 Bedroom Home in Hardin - $149,900
