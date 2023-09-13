Here is an opportunity to add to your investment/rental portfolio. The property features two homes on a large lot. First home has 3 bedrooms 1 1/2 baths with a bonus/office on the second level. Second home is a 2 bedroom 1 bath. Live in one house and rent the other, or take advantage of immediate cash flow as both properties currently have tenants. Lots of opportunities to go in multiple directions with this property.