This property is located outside the City limits. It is just under 1 acre; 2 houses, 2 car garage, alley and street access, and extra space. House #1 is 3 bd/1.5 bath, House #2 is a cozy 3 bd/1ba with fenced yard. Houses are located across the driveway from each other. 840 sq ft garage is available to both. Property has one shared well and city sewer. RV dump and pasture space. Both houses have updates including windows, paint, and carpet. This is great opportunity to live in one and have income property in the other one. Each property has own utility bill and sewer bill.
3 Bedroom Home in Harlowton - $279,000
